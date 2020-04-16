LeAnn Rimes Opens up About 'Public Shaming' Following Relationship With Husband Eddie Cibrian

LeAnn Rimes and husband Eddie Cibrian married in 2011 after they met each other on the set of their made-for-television movie Northern Lights, where the two began an affair. Both Rimes and Cibrian were married at the time, and Rimes has again opened up about the incredibly public situation in a new interview with PEOPLE discussing her depression and anxiety.

"There was something in the press every week that was just so fabricated," Rimes said of the media coverage she received after her affair with Cibrian was revealed. "Obviously there are mistakes that I take great responsibility for. But my whole life I had cared what everyone thought of me. So the public shaming was a deep thing that I took on." The 37-year-old ultimately retreated from the public eye and revealed that she had trouble sleeping, panic attacks and "thoughts of negativity."

"I had so much underlying grief," she said of facing her longtime pain. "Everything accumulated and I had to give in." Rimes revealed that she entered treatment the day after her 30th birthday. "It was the first night I was ever alone, ever," she recalled. "There was a lot of co-dependency. And a lot of healing that needed to be done." Now, the Grammy winner feels much differently when it comes to caring what others think of her. "I know who I am now," she explained. "And I try to keep things in perspective. The need for other’s approval has changed big-time. Self-worth is key."

In 2010, Rimes told ABC's Robin Roberts that she does not regret cheating on her ex, Dean Sheremet, with her now-husband. "It happens every day to so many people," the singer said. "You had two couples whose marriages didn't work who really stumbled upon each other and fell in love." Rimes added that the affair was "just not me" and that "what happened is not who I am, period." Of Cibrian, she said, "I do know how much I love him. So, I've always said I don't live my life with regret. I can't."

Rimes is now stepmom to Cibrian's two teenage sons, whom he shares with ex-wife Brandi Glanville. On Wednesday, April 15, Rimes shared an Instagram post wishing her younger stepson, Jake, a Happy Birthday amid the coronavirus quarantine. "Happy 'Quarantine 13' to this amazing kid!" Rimes captioned a childhood photo of Jake. "Happy Birthday Jakey! Today, I'm reminiscing about a time you weren't taller than me... cause you are now! I'll forever keep looking up to you. You bring my heart and my life so much joy. You bring joy to every life you touch. I am so honored and blessed to be your stepmom. I Love you, forever.... Le. A special shout out to your parents for creating you!"