Padma Lakshmi Responds After Being Called 'Immoral' for Cooking While Braless

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi has no time for the haters. Recently, the reality TV star was criticized for an Instagram post in which she could be seen cooking while going braless. A user called Lakshmi "immoral" for her choice of attire, per BravoTV.com. Well, in response to that dose of negativity, Lakshmi took to social media once again to address those aforementioned criticisms.

“I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine,” Lakshmi wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, captioning a video in which she can be seen making lasagna. In her video, she appears to be wearing a sports bra with another bra underneath, a nod towards her previous, braless post. "So those people should be happy to note that I’m wearing two today. But seriously, let’s not police women’s bodies in 2020 ok?" Lakshmi's message serves as a strong response to those who have led with negativity when it comes to social media use.

Lakshmi's comments came alongside a post in which she detailed another recipe that people can make while they make be stuck inside during this quarantine period. In fact, the Top Chef host has frequently shared via Instagram many dishes that fans can make during this time. On April 6, she even included a recipe for sourdough bread alongside a message about spreading acts of kindness during this global health crisis.

"Cooking and baking are two of the main things giving me joy right now. Hearing about little acts of kindness during this time has also made it a bit easier," she wrote, captioning a video in which she can be seen making a starter for sourdough bread. Lakshmi then went on to share that she was partnering with Visible Mobile in order to help inspire others to share some visible acts of kindness. "I’m working with @visiblemobile to spread #VisibleActsofKindness⁣ I’d love to hear from you about ways that you or your family have helped your community, or stories of people who’ve helped you during this time."

"Tell us your story or tag someone who has made a difference in your life in the comments and we’ll be working on something special for some of you!" she ended her message. Fans, in turn, flocked to the comments in order to share their own acts of kindness, such as one who shared that they raised money for Seattle restaurant workers. In other words, her comments were flooded with positivity, a far cry from some of the "immoral" messages that she has, unfortunately, received.