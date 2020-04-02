Cardi B Reveals Hospitalization in Since-Deleted Tweet

Cardi B revealed on Thursday that she was hospitalized with stomach pains, sharing her situation with fans before later deleting her message. According to the Daily Mail, the rapper posted a photo of herself in the hospital, showing a close-up of her arm and a hospital bracelet.

"Honestly, cause I been having some real bad stomach problems for four days, I went to the ER last night," she reportedly wrote in the now-nonexistent message along with a crying emoji. "I'm feeling way better," she continued. "Hopefully tomorrow I will feel nomore pain."

The mom of one was back to posting on social media as normal early Thursday morning, sharing a quarantine meme of Donald Duck which she captioned, "Mood right f—in now."

Cardi B did not include any other details on her trip to the hospital including what she was specifically hospitalized for, but her visit to the ER comes as more and more hospitals are being inundated with patients due to the coronavirus. Cardi B has spoken out multiple times about the virus, recently criticizing the United States government for its response to the pandemic in an Instagram video in March where she addressed the "confusion" surrounding the situation.

"If number 45 is getting on a podium saying, ''Hey, listen if you do not have any symptoms of the coronavirus' which is coughing, fever and whatsoever etc., etc., 'do not get tested because we don't have enough tests to test everybody,'" she said, referencing Donald Trump and expounding on the fact that many celebrities have been able to receive tests while the general public has not.

"But if a celebrity is saying ''Hey, listen I don't have no symptoms, I'm feeling good, I feel healthy, I don't feel like nothing, but I went and got tested and I'm positive for the coronavirus.' That cause confusion," she said, adding, "the general public, people that work regular jobs, people that get regular paychecks, the middle class, the poor ... they're not getting treated like celebrities."

In another Instagram video that was later remixed into a viral song, the 27-year-old shared that she was "scared."

"Let me tell y'all something," she exclaimed. "I don't know what the f— this coronavirus is about, I don't understand how that s— was from Wuhan, China, now all of a sudden this s— is on motherf—ing tour. Let me tell y'all something, I ain't even gonna front. A b— is scared. I'm a little scared. S— got me panicking."

