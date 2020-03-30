Kelly Ripa Emotionally Remembers 'All My Children' Actor John Callahan Following His Sudden Death

Kelly Ripa is mourning the death of her friend John Callahan who she co-starred with on All My Children. After learning of his death, at first, Ripa said she was speechless but on Monday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan she addressed the audience and viewers saying she "had a really bad weekend" due to what happened.

Expressing her emotions, the actress said, "I had a really bad weekend this weekend. A dear friend of mine, a friend for almost 30 years, passed away over the weekend. He was a great actor, a really great friend, one of the funniest people I've ever met. The ex-husband of my firstborn son's godmother, Eva La Rue."

"His name is John Callahan," she continued. "He was 66 years old, way too young to be taken from us. Ryan, you never knew each other, but you two would have loved each other."

Ripa and Consuelos were on the daytime soap opera at the beginning of 1990 and 1995, while Callahan starred on the show from 1992 to 2005. Ripa and Consuelos' daughter Lola and Callahan's daughter Kaya are both 18 years old and close friends, which makes the circumstances even harder for the morning show host.

"He died way too soon. Hid daughter and my daughter are good friends. They're the same age," Ripa explained. "I just want everyone to know, Eva and Kaya, we are thinking of you and we are so sad. So devastated. So I apologize in advance if I seem out of it. I really actually am, I'm terribly out of it. So forgive me."

Callahan passed away on Saturday morning after suffering a stroke on Friday night, according to a report by Soap Opera Network. Ripa initially posted a picture of Callahan and LaRue to Instagram with a caption that read, "Because there are no words, all i can muster is Rest in Peace [John Callahan. My heart breaks for you [Evan LaRue] and [Kaya Callahan]."

Along with Ripa, other celebrities took to social media to express their sadness over the devastating news, including Sarah Michelle Gellar. Gellar appeared on the ABC soap from 1993 to 2011 and had a very important relationship with Callahan. She shared a few photos from her high school graduation explaining the actor was like a father figure to her.

"He stepped into a lot of moments in my life because I didn't have a father to be there," she said. "John left us this morning. I promise you GP just as you were there for me, I will always be there for smoosh (Kaya) and [Eva LaRue] as well. I will tape a pic of you to my hand held mirror (that's for you [Kelly Ripa.]) This is all too much, especially right now, but I want the world to know how much you meant to so many people."