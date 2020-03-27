Nikki Bella Bares It All in NSFW Selfie While Showing off Baby Bump at 21 Weeks

Nikki Bella continues to reveal more and more to fans throughout her pregnancy, but this time, she was bare naked. The former professional wrestler stripped it down to show off a selfie of her growing baby bump via her Instagram stories. On the photo, she captioned, "Twenty one weeks tomorrow."

The Total Bellas star is expecting her first child with former Dancing with the Stars pro and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. In the bathroom photo, she had her hair tied up as she showed off her toned figure while covering herself up. A few weeks prior, she took to the social media platform to reveal her shock at how much water weight she was holding on to.

"It's crazy because a day after workouts, abs really pop out in the morning," she wrote on her photo. "But one thing I am dealing with is retaining a lot of water throughout the day. I will not look like this tonight. I can't believe how much I will retain in a day. Obviously, [my] boobs have gotten huge."

The adjustment for her was a challenge though. As excited as she is to be a new mom, coming from an athlete who's kept a super toned body over the years, she revealed the adjustment was quite the challenge but she's "embracing it."

"It's like, right here at the bottom," she said of her stomach on her in a video on the social media platforms stories. "I love it. I found out my placenta is, like, right at the top, right at the front — not on the back. But, um, yeah, it's so crazy to watch it grow and the scale, which I'm getting used to. But, I'm embracing it. I love it because my baby is in there."

She said she found out she was pregnant after a yoga class she was in. She had a random urge to take a pregnancy test but wasn't sure if it was because she was actually pregnant or if it was because her sister Brie had told her about her pregnancy news just a few days prior. However, she did take the test, even though she "wasn't even late yet" and that's when she discovered she wasn't just having twin vibes, she was in fact pregnant.

Since being in quarantine, she and Chigvintsev are entertaining their fans by participating in the TikTok video craz "Flip the Switch" to Drake's song "Nonstop." In that video, she rocked an almost fully nude look again as she sported a red two-pieced outfit.