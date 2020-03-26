Kathy Griffin's Photo From Hospital Bed Criticizing Donald Trump Following Coronavirus Isolation Lights up Social Media

Kathy Griffin is speaking out against President Donald Trump and his response to the coronavirus pandemic, and she's igniting a tense discussion on social media. Sharing a photo of herself from a hospital coronavirus "isolation ward" Wednesday night, explaining that she has failed to be administered a test despite showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the 59-year-old comedian accused the president of lying about how many coronavirus tests the United States has performed. He’s lying. I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST https://t.co/18fRiOBsdN pic.twitter.com/0sU9fHu4r0 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 25, 2020 Although the president has claimed that the United States has surpassed South Korea in administered tests, his statements, made both in his Wednesday tweet and his Tuesday coronavirus press briefing, is only partially true. Per capita, the United States is lagging behind, having only administered 418,810 tests to a population of 329 million, or roughly one in every 900 residents. South Korea, meanwhile, has administered 357,896 coronavirus tests to its population of 51 million which means it has tested roughly one in every 144 residents. Griffin's claims immediately sparked talk on social media, some agreeing with her criticism of the president’s response while other slammed her, some even referencing her 2017 controversy in which she participated in a photo shoot in which she held a likeness of Trump's severed head. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reaction to Griffin's post.

"When does a lie not come out of his mouth?!" asked one of Griffin's Instagram followers. "China's [numbers] have gone down and are doing more, so why aren't we doing the same thing, Cardi B has a point just saying." You are a truth teller and we love you in 🇨🇦! Stay strong lady!! 💪🏻 — Smut Moe 🇨🇦 (@SmutMoe) March 25, 2020 "I do hope you feel better but I just say that he is not lying," countered somebody else. "I don't support him but the USA has done more testing than any other country."

"Omg how much attention do you need," asked another follower. "His default state is to lie," agreed one person. "Hope you get well soon." "Not shocking," commented soemobdy else. "His favourite lie I mean line is « we’re doing terrific, we’re doing better than any other ... »"

"So trump says USA has been testing more than anyone. But because you a celebrity hasn't been tested he is lying???" asked another person, referencing the string of celebrities who have managed to be administered tests. Kathy Griffin,

Get well soon.

And while you recover pls at least consider that maybe not everything everywhere is due to Trump's evil. — Philip Schuyler (@FiveRights) March 26, 2020 "He is lying," added one. "no one has the tests. they tell you to go home!"

"I had the same issue," recalled someone else of their own experience. "The doctor flat out told me I had all the symptoms of Coronavirus but since I could not name someone who also had it they wouldn’t test me. I self isolated for 2 weeks, had a 103+ fever for 5 days & now have pneumonia." "He's doing a great job!" added one follower. "I have a lot respect for you and brakes my heart about your mom. Hang there. I will include you in my prayers. We all need to stand together at moments like this people look up to you as I do. Let's beat this together!! God bless us all" "Are you that person who was holding a decapitated Head?" asked somebody else.

"Just because you didn't qualify for a test does not mean Trump was lying and the fact that we have tested the most within a short period...this post is a lie," criticized somebody else. I assume that all you who are mocking, trashing & wishing Kathy Griffin harm are fully aware that you are just as vulnerable to this disease & are just, if not more likely to be denied a test if you need one. I believe her over trump any day. There is no contest. Get Well Kathy. — Patty with a Y (@Patty_withaY) March 26, 2020 "Using this for your political view is just horrible [sorry not sorry] you need to stop blaming people and take responsibility for yourself," wrote another follower. "You are in Los Angeles california and tests are administered by california local government. You didn't get one probably because you don't have the symptoms and just got the flu. Period."

"I work at a hospital and the restrictions are INSANE," wrote another. "Must have traveled to China or Italy, or been in direct contact with a confirmed patient." "I hope you feel better...but maybe you should focus on your health instead of bashing the president?" commented somebody else. "He lies everyday," commented one person. "Every. D–. Day."