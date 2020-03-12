Rita Wilson Speaks out After Husband Tom Hanks Reveals Their Coronavirus Diagnoses

Rita Wilson is speaking out after husband Tom Hanks announced that they both had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) while filming a movie down in Australia. The singer and actress took to Instagram after Hanks' initial reveal of their viral status on his own social media account to share an almost identical statement to her Story.

"Hello, folks. Tom and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Wilson began. "I had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," she continued. "We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated."

Departing from her husband's statement, which concluded with a plea people "take care of [themselves]," Wilson ended her message, "Keep us in your prayers."

(Photo: Rita Wilson)

Following the news, Wilson revealed she was in high spirits despite the quarantine, sharing a screenshot of her album cover from her 2018 release, Bigger Picture, joking, "Some music from my coronavirus vacation," as she listened to a track titled "The Wind."

Wilson and Hanks' son, Chet Hanks, took to social media after his parents' news to reassure fans he had high hopes for his parents' full recovery.

"I just got off the phone with them and they both are fine. They're not even that sick, they're not worried about it, they're not tripping, but they're going through the necessary health precautions, obviously. But I don't think it's anything to be too worried about," Chet said on Instagram. "I appreciate everyone's concern and the well wishes, but I think it's all gonna be alright. I appreciate it and just, everybody, stay safe out there."

Hanks' oldest son, Colin Hanks, echoed his brother's statement, thanking fans for their "outpouring of support," and reassuring everyone that his father and stepmother are "receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances."

Photo credit: Tibrina Hobson/WireImage/Getty