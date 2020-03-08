Meghan Markle Called 'Five Clicks up From Trailer Trash' on MSNBC by Guest, and Social Media Weighs In

After a controversial step down from the Royal Family this past January and a long line of disparaging remarks and criticism made against her by the British tabloid press, Meghan Markle has found herself trending on social media once again after a clip from MSNBC of a guest calling her "five clicks up from trailer trash" has gone viral, according to Buzzfeed News. During MSNBC Live, British reporter, Victoria Mather suggested the Duchess of Sussex had been "disrespectful" to the royal family and their protocol, citing how she just wasn't cut for the monarchy.

WHUT?! Megan Markle is “ five steps up from Trailor trash“? This guest should never be brought on again. #EVER https://t.co/wFPwJSDSPg — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) March 7, 2020

"I think what is real has really, really upset the British public is that Meghan Markle, who many people consider as only, you know, five clicks up from trailer trash, has actually tried to disrespect the queen," Mather said in the segment, which left the MSNBC anchor evidently in awe of the response. "And the queen is the most respected person, most respected woman, in the world."

Mather, who was identified by the news channel as a "Vanity Fair Royal Watcher," has not worked at the publication since 2018 and currently writes for digital news platform, Air Mail even though she assumes her former position on a number of platforms. The reporter seems to have injected her opinions on Markle over the years, including writing for Air Mail how the American actress is "trailer trash" and dubbed her the "Duchess of Excess."

"As for the reported feud between the duchesses, that was a story waiting to happen," she wrote, in reference to a number of stories that published in British tabloids about Markle. "Catherine comes from a stable, close-knit family. Meghan comes from a sadly dysfunctional family, leading to her being unpleasantly trolled as trailer trash."

Nonetheless, fans took to the comments section of Twitter, furious over the terms and the continued tirade against Markle with the British press, with much of the rhetoric stemming from racist attitudes toward the first black member of the Royal Family.

The Racism jumped out! This is what she has been dealing with from the people from that island, the trash family, and trash British press since 2016! Good that msnbc shut that down! @ProfMMurray @afuahirsch @SholaMos1 @deathntaxesprof did y’all see this? — ʀᴏʏᴀʟ sᴜssᴇx sǫᴜᴀᴅ ᴘᴏᴅ (@sussexsquadpod) March 7, 2020

This is abhorrent and disgusting. Then people wonder why meghan and harry left so abruptly. @victoria_mather is the REASON!! People act like they know Meghan & this narrative of painting her as this evil witch really is pure Disgusting. But this is so expected bc of Meghan's DNA. — The Battinson🦇🦇🦇 (@BattinsonBatman) March 7, 2020

"Given this type of comment, no wonder Meghan Markle left," wrote one user.

"I don't get upset often, but dammit I'm upset now," added another. "The racism, bullying & lies about the Duchess of Sussex has gotten completely out of hand. [Victoria Mather]: What you just said about The Duchess of Sussex was wrong, racist & very disrespectful."

"Toe curling and rude. Don’t know who she is but she will probably regret that," wrote one user. "That said, they did disrespect the queen and seem to want their cake and eat it. Being insulting and rude like that though, won't get the message out, that's just ignorant."

"And people like her insist that racism isn't a real reason Megan Markle wanted to leave England," another said.

"[MSNBC] You owe #DuchessMeghan An on-air Apology!" added another. "We wont (sic) tolerate this on American Stations!"

The stunning news of Markle and Prince Harry's exit first emerged on Jan. 8, when the former Suits star, 38 and her husband, 35, announced in an Instagram post that they would be stepping down from their responsibilities with the royals. They have since moved to Canada and seemingly appear very happy in recent appearances.

