Kim Kardashian Slammed for Cultural Appropriation in Braided Hairstyle in Paris

Kim Kardashian is being accused of cultural appropriation once again as she sported long braids while promoting husband Kanye West's Yeezy Season 8 during Paris fashion week Monday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is of Armenian-American descent, has been criticized countless times over the years for wearing hairstyles and clothing rooted in black culture without paying proper respects and credit, but didn't shy away from creating controversy again with her look Monday.

Yeezy Season 8 pic.twitter.com/KGptFecHNC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 3, 2020

Many of Kardashian's followers seemed tired of pointing out the reality star's repeat behavior when accusing her of appropriation in her replies.

How does she keep getting away with it — bernie dm me i got a plan (@imsofcknhighmen) March 3, 2020

YOU 👏ARE 👏NOT👏 BLACK👏 — Misa Jaymes (@MisaJaymes) March 3, 2020

Bruh why do you keep doing this? You think she’d learn. Put your hair up in a high pony and go to the fashion show like everyone else. — DaenerysSTAN ಥ_ಥ (@AlexanderRoko) March 3, 2020

In June 2019, Kardashian's Kimono shapewear brand name drew similar criticism before it was changed to SKIMS.

"My intention wasn’t ever to offend anybody. Foolishly and ignorantly, we never thought that it would be a problem," Kardashian explained in a November episode of KUWTK that followed the naming scandal.

It was receiving a letter from the mayor of Kyoto, Japan, Daisaku Kadokawa, that had Kardashian reflecting on how disrespectful the name was to the Japanese culture. "He was very thoughtful and very kindly explaining to me the meaning of kimono and why that's so important to their culture. Reading that letter, I felt an understanding. I definitely did not want to disrespect a culture," she explained.

"That's not what the brand is even about — it's about inclusivity, it's about comfort, it's not about making people uncomfortable," the designer continued. "I just feel kind of dumb. Like, why didn’t we think about this? It sucks that it's so public and that everyone can see the mistakes of the brand as they're live, but I've got to just calm down. Everything happens for a reason."

