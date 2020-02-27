Drew Carey Pays His Respects to Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick at Wake in Pennsylvania

The Price is Right host Dew Carey was in Pennsylvania Thursday to attend the wake for Dr. Amie Harwick, his fomer fiancee. Harwick was found unresponsive at he Hollywood Hills apartment on Feb. 15. Her ex-boyfriend has been charged with murder.

Carey was seen outside the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home in Lansdale, Pennsylvania. He walked into the wake with Harwick's fiends and family, reports TMZ. He helped comfort he loved ones, hugging those in teas.

Carey and Harwick, a Los Angeles therapist, dated in 2017 and got engaged in early 2018. They broke up late that year.

On Friday's episode of Drew Carey's Friday Night Freak-Out, Carey gave an emotional tribute to Harwick, and said being with he was the "best relationship of my life."

"She was a sex therapist and mental health advocate," Carey told listeners. "She had a PhD and a master's degree, and she was beautiful and fun, and cared deeply about people and improving their lives and was just a joy to be around. I was so in love with her."

The two "still loved each other very much," the comedian said. "Even though we broke up the engagement, I was still so in love with her. And she loved me back. I could never hear these songs again without thinking of her... I loved her very much."

He later said Hawick was a "beautiful person who didn't deserve to die like she did."

Carey said he would take a beak from hosting his radio show. Production on The Price Is Right was also put on hold last week.

Police said Harwick fell from the third-story balcony of her apartment. He ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested in connection with her death.

Harwick's death has put another spotlight on domestic violence. She reportedly had two retraining orders against Pursehouse, whom she dated a decade ago, reports PEOPLE. Pursehouse was charged with murder and residential burglary, and is being held without bail. He has not entered a plea yet.

Following Harwick's death, Carey tweeted a link to a petition calling on national domestic violence laws to be changed. The petition has been signed by more than 99,000 people.

"Due to domestic violence, I recently lost a wonderful friend, Dr. Amie Harwick," the petition's creator, Diana Arias, wrote on Change.org. "She was murdered as a result of poorly written laws that do not protect the victims and properly punish the offenders. I refuse to let her death be in vain. She was a Doctor in the Mental Health Field and advocate in the community. We need to do the same and advocate for Amie. So I am launching JUSTICE 4 AMIE!"

Photo credit: Getty Images