Ethan Suplee, 'My Name Is Earl' Star, Has Words for Donald Trump About His Diet

Even though it's been reported that President Donald Trump's staff had been sneaking vegetables into his food, Ethan Suplee doesn't think it'll help. The My Name is Earl star has recently turned heads after shedding hundreds of pounds and replacing much of it with muscle. Though he was able to radically transform himself through diet and exercise, the actor told TMZ that it worked because he wanted to make the change.

"The biggest issue there, I think, is that if the person doesn't want to change, they're not gonna change," Suplee began. "So sneaking vegetables in food, I don't know if it's gonna be successful until that person wants to make a change for himself."

"As a little kid, my parents, my grandparents put me on all sorts of diets, they did nothing," Suplee continued. "They just made me, actually, sneak unhealthy food more. Sneaking vegetables to the dude, he's gonna be at Popeye's and Chik-Fil-A at night."

He also brought up chef Andre Rush, who's going to be on Suplee's new podcast, American Glutton. After describing him as a "badass dude," he added his connection to the 45th president.

"He cooks for [Trump] sometimes. He's the white house chef," Suplee explained. "Not always, but he goes in for special occasions. The president of America could have the sickest physique. He's got 24-hour catering, he could have the best trainers."

Still, Suplee again acknowledged that the desire to become healthier has to come from within. "I wanted to change -- and that's the most important thing."

Some of Suplee's remarks are reminiscent of what he told PEOPLE about his bad eating habits, which date back to when he was only 5 years old.

"I learned really quickly that if I wanted a second helping of lasagna when I cleared my plate, I had to eat it in the kitchen without them seeing, that I was not supposed to have that second helping of lasagna." To hide his overeating, he says he "just started practicing sneaking food."

"I had this idea now that food was something that people didn’t want me to have, so if I wanted to have more, I needed to do it privately, and it became something that I was withholding from people," the actor continued.

Trump's notoriously questionable eating habits have come up before, perhaps most last year when the president made a habit of serving college athletes fast food during White House visits.