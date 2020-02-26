Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend Reportedly 'Uncomfortable' With Ben Affleck's Interviews Amid Sobriety Battle

While fans of Ben Affleck have been praising him for coming out to speak his truth about his journey with sobriety, including ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the actresses boyfriend John Miller is reportedly "uncomfortable" now with how everything is going down regarding Affleck. According to a source close to the business man, he's sensitive to Affleck's struggles but worries more for Garner's sake.

"John is empathetic to Ben's struggles with sobriety, but he worries about how Jennifer has once again become the focus. ... The spotlight on Jennifer is intense and Ben needs to consider her feelings before speaking so publicly," a source told Us Weekly, while adding that 41-year-old Miller is "uncomfortable with Ben's interviews."

During the last few weeks, the actor has been opening up about his struggles with alcohol throughout the years, depression, his biggest regret being his divorce from Garner, and where he hopes he'll be in the next five years.

"I never thought that I was gonna get divorced,' he told The New York Times. "I didn't want to get divorced. I didn't want to be a divorced person. I really didn't want to be a split family with my children, and it upset me because it meant I wasn't who I thought I was. And that was so painful and so disappointing in myself."

He and Garner share three kids together: Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. Affleck admitted that his drinking problem became worse once his marriage started going downhill and confessed that alcohol made everything worse. But now, he wants to not only be present for his kids, but he's searching for new meaning which entails going to church.

"I'd like to find some sort of sense of meaning and purpose," he explained to Diane Sawyer during their one-on-one interview that aired on Good Morning America. "I was not raised religious. I am not a very good Christian, although I go to church with my kids because it was important to Jennifer and now I go too and I like it."

The 47-year-old also discusses his family's mental health, including the addictions between his father and brother. He says his father was an alcoholic and didn't sober up until after the first 20 years of Affleck's life. Now that he's starting a new life of sobriety — which he's had support from other fellow celebrities like Bradley Cooper and Robert Downey Jr. — in the next five years he would like to earn more time with his kids, direct a few movies and be in a committed relationship.

"Five years form now Ben Affleck is sober and happy and sees his kids three-and-a-half days a week and has made three or four movies that are interesting to him," he said. "I directed two [movies] that he is hopefully proud of and is in a healthy, stable, loving, committed relationship."