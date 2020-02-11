Kim Kardashian Debuts New Hair Color Transformation

Kim Kardashian's long, dark brown hair has become her signature over the years, though she has rocked various shades of blonde from time to time. On Monday, the mom of four debuted a new honey blonde hue on her Instagram Story, lightly trolling sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who recently shared that they wanted to rock the same shade.

"You guys like it?" she asked in one clip as her glam team applied her makeup and styled her hair into loose waves.

"So Kylie and Khloé thought that they were gonna beat me to this hair color," she said in another video. "I got 'em."

Jenner reposted the clip on her own Instagram Story and wrote, "we know it's a wig."

"That's how you win lady!!!!!" Khloé added.

Wig maker and hairstylist César DeLeön Ramirêz also shared the look on his Story and dubbed it "today's transformation," essentially confirming that Kim's new look is just temporary. He also shared a message to Khloé and Jenner, writing, "you are next."

Kim's new hue made an appearance just one day after she and husband Kanye West stepped out for a date night at Vanity Fair's annual post-Oscars bash. For the party, the KKW Beauty founder wore Alexander McQueen's Oyster Dress from the designer's 2003 collection, which she revealed was a gift from her husband.

"This was actually one of my Christmas presents from Kanye for Christmas this year," she told Entertainment Tonight. "Alexander McQueen 2003, it's his shipwreck dress."

Kim explained that she would "always stress out about big events like this and what would I wear and the last minute part of it so he kind of filled it up and got me a few really nice couture pieces so that I wouldn't stress out like that."

View this post on Instagram Date Night Oscars 2020 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 9, 2020 at 9:52pm PST

The 39-year-old paired the cream-colored gown with long dark waves and her signature smoky eye and nude lip, revealing on her Instagram Story on Sunday night that there was only one negative involved with the look.

"I literally have to lay down in the car, like I cannot sit up, because my dress will rip or pop or something," she told her followers. "But it's worth it. McQueen."

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur/VF20