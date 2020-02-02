Super Bowl 2020: Demi Lovato Leaves Nightclub With Reported 'Mystery Man' Ahead of National Anthem Performance

Could Demi Lovato have a new man in her life? According to the Daily Mail, the day before her performance of the national anthem at the Super Bowl, Lovato was spotted leaving a Miami nightclub on Saturday, Feb. 1 at around 6 a.m. ET.

The Daily Mail reported that Lovato was seen leaving E11EVEN nightclub with an unidentified man. The singer donned a bright blue dress, chunky sneakers, and an oversized, light wash jacket for the outing. Lovato's appearance at the club with the mystery man comes a little over a month after she broke up with her boyfriend Austin Wilson in late December.

This news also comes hours before Lovato is set to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl LIV. In mid-January, it was reported that the "Confident" singer would have the honor of singing the national anthem, per CNN. The performance will mark one of her first (in addition to her performance of "Anyone" at the Grammy Awards on Jan. 26) live performances since she experienced an overdose in the summer of 2018.

Watch Demi perform the National Anthem at #SBLIV on February 2nd! 🏈 @NFL pic.twitter.com/Mr5aLH9H8k — Team Demi (@ddlovato) January 16, 2020

Ahead of her national anthem performance, Lovato sat down with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Radio Andy on Thursday, Jan. 30 to speak about how that will compare to her comeback performance at the Grammys, as ABC News noted.

"I've spent more time with that song, 'Anyone.' I've spent more time listening to it. I crafted it," she said. "So when you put your heart and soul into something, it takes on a different life of its own. Whereas the national anthem, if I mess up, everyone goes after you if you do."

"I'm not going to read the comments, so it won't matter," Lovato added. "But it's just one of those things where it's like -- there's so much pressure on the national anthem. When it's my song, if I mess up a lyric, nobody would've known because it wasn't out yet."

The singer also discussed her outfit for the upcoming performance and noted that she'll be keeping things classy.

"I wanted to be sophisticated but also chic, and I also really wanted it to be respectable and classy," she shared. "You got to know your audience."

You'll be able to catch Lovato's national anthem performance when Super Bowl LIV kicks off on FOX on Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET.