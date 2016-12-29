Zooey Deschanel Pregnant With Second Child, ‘New Girl’ Insiders Say

(Photo: Facebook/@TMZ)

New Girl sweetheart Zooey Deschanel and her husband Jacob Pechenik are expecting their second child, TooFab reports.

Insiders close to the show have broken the news to co-stars and crew members.

The couple welcomed their first child, Elsie Otter Pechenik last year after marrying in a secret ceremony in June 2015.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Deschanel explained how she chose the name for her daughter.

“Elsie is kind of a classic name … and then we were like the middle name can be a little bit wild…We both found that we had a mutual love for otters.”

The name definitely spells wild and unusual! When asked for comment, a Fox spokesperson had no comment and Deschanels’ rep could not be reached.

Congrats to the expecting parents!

