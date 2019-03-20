‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Star David Henrie Welcomes First Child With Wife Maria Cahill

David Henrie and his wife, Maria Cahill Henrie, are officially parents!

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum and former Miss Delaware welcomed daughter Pia Philomena Francesca Henrie, their first child together on Tuesday, March 19, Henrie announced on Instagram, also revealing that he and Cahill had suffered three miscarriages before welcoming their daughter.

Baby Pia, whose name means “loving” in Latin, was born in Los Angeles, and weighed in at 7 lbs., 6 oz., the couple confirmed in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

“Today is a particularly special day for Maria and I… and it’s special because in order to get to where we are today, with the joy of our newborn in our arms, my wife and I went through trials,” the Disney Channel alum captioned a gallery of photos, including an image of hew newly expanded family-of-three.

“I felt compelled to share this because I had no clue just how difficult trying to start a family could be,” he continued. “See, Pia Philomena Francesca Henrie has brothers and sisters… Maria and I suffered three miscarriages before finally being able to carry Pia to full term.”

“While it was insanely difficult recovering from miscarriage after miscarriage, we knew if we were ever going to be able to hold a baby of our own in our arms that we must not let the tragedy affect our marriage, but rather grow closer together!” he wrote. “We stayed faithful to that conviction and had a little help from @franciscus.”

Henrie went on to explain that the couple, who tied the knot April of 2017, had chosen the middle name Francesca to honor Pope Francis, the actor explaining that he “personally asked pope Francis to pray for Maria and I to have a baby.”

“He took our hands, held them together, said a special blessing, then looked up and told me not to worry that a baby would be coming – that was pretty much exactly nine months ago,” he explained. “For all those who are struggling #pray #hope and #dontworry !! Always.”

Baby Pia’s birth comes six months after the couple announced that they were expecting. At the time of the announcement, Henrie shared a video from their gender reveal party, in which they were showered with pink glitter after popping a large black balloon.

The couple celebrated the addition to their family earlier this month with a baby shower, where they formally announced the first name they had settled on for their daughter.

Baby Pia’s birth marks the first little girl born into the Henrie family in six decades.