Why Thomas Markle Might Never Meet Daughter Meghan and Prince Harry’s Baby Boy

Meghan Markle gave birth to a royal baby boy on Monday, but there is a chance her father, Thomas Markle, may never meet his grandson.

Markle, Prince Harry and the royal family announced their newest member on Monday, May 6, and the world rejoiced. However, the news was bittersweet for some, notably Markle’s father, with whom she has completely severed ties. According to a report by the Daily Mail, Thomas Markle may never get the chance to meet his grandson after all the embarrassments he has caused the royal family.

Thomas Markle, 74, reportedly did not get formal news of his grandchild’s birth, instead learning about it in the media as the rest of the world did. He was not even mentioned in the statement released by the palace, while Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, has been by her side for the latter part of her pregnancy.

Royal admirers may remember how Markle repeatedly found himself in the headlines during the lead-up to the royal wedding. The 74-year-old was caught posing for fake paparazzi photos and taking huge payments for them. He then tried to bow out of attending the ceremony but changed his mind several times, making public comments that did not match with royal decorum.

Since then, Thomas and his daughter, Samantha have repeated given interviews and made public comments unbecoming of the royal family, all while asserting that Markle and the Royals were undertaking some nefarious plot to intentionally keep them out of the loop. Meanwhile, questions were raised about how involved Thomas had ever been in Markle’s life, as he and Ragland divorced not long after Markle was born.

Thomas Markle’s health is also a source of contention. The 74-year-old claims that he suffered a heart attack last year due to the stress of missing his daughter’s royal wedding. Since then, Samantha has repeatedly condemned the Duchess of Sussex for ignoring their father in his time of need.

A source close to Thomas reportedly told the National Enquirer that he is “stunned and heartbroken” after learning of the royal birth through the news. He had expected a more direct call for such a momentous occasion, and he fears this is the final straw in his collapsing relationship with his daughter.

“He’s as devastated as any grandfather would be who isn’t being given the chance to see his grandchild,” the source said. “But the heartbreak is even more intense for him as it is going to be one of the most famous children in the world.”