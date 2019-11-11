Watch Pink’s Daughter Willow Crash Her 2019 People’s Choice Awards Photoshoot

Pink’s right-hand man is none other than her 8-year-old daughter Willow. The singer’s 2019 People’s Choice Awards photoshoot Sunday night was photobombed by the 8-year-old, who stepped in to give mom a little pick me up in the form of some well-deserved carbs. The adorable moment, captured on camera, was later shared to Pink‘s Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Nov 10, 2019 at 10:44pm PST

The sweet moment drew plenty of praise from Pink’s followers, who took to the comments section to gush over the adorable gesture.

“I love the pride on your face when you smile at her,” one fan wrote.

“I love that you stop whatever [you’re] doing to give the kids your attention,” another added.

“Thank goodness for quality support people,” a third joked.

“Love how real y’all are even when cameras are around,” another wrote.

Many fans also took to the comments section to congratulate the singer for taking home the People’s Champion Award for her philanthropic work with various charities, including PETA, Planned Parenthood, the Human Rights Campaign, and Autism Speaks. Attending the awards ceremony with her husband Carey Hart, and their two children, Willow and 2-year-old son Jameson, the singer accepted the award with an inspiring speech.

“I know that one person can make a difference,” she said, according to PEOPLE. “You feel like you don’t matter? Feel like your life doesn’t matter? Get involved. You can’t tell me, Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Nelson Mandela, Gloria Steinem, Anita Hill, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Malala Yousafzai, Greta Thunberg…Tell me one person can’t make a difference.”

“I’m a dumbass derelict from Doylestown and I have managed to change a little part in my little world. There is so much to be done. I don’t care about your politics, I care about your kids. I care about decency and humanity and kindness. Kindness today is an act of rebellion,” she continued. “There are people who don’t have what you have, help them get it. There is a planet that needs help, it feels good to help. Stop fighting each other and help each other. Get together with your friends and change the f—ing world.”

Among Sunday’s other winners was Billie Eilish for Female Artist of 2019, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Señorita” for Song of 2019, and Taylor Swift’s Lover for Best Album of 2019.