Watch: Mila Kunis Gushes Over Her Children’s Strong Sibling Bond

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are “lucky” parents!

The couple welcomed their second child more than three months ago and couldn’t be happier. Kunis spoke with E! News about her adorable family at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

She revealed that her daughter is a great big sister to her baby brother.

“She loves it. She loves her brother,” Mila said. “She wants him to sleep in her room and doesn’t get jealous or envious. She’s great. We got very lucky.”

The actress teased her upcoming Bad Moms sequel and explained that scheduling a night out as a parent is very tricky. Her idea of a wild night out now includes staying out past 9 p.m.

“My girlfriends and I went out to dinner a month ago and I got home at 10:30 from a dinner and I had three penicillins which is a delicious, delicious beverage,” Mila shared. “[I was] hammered. Three drinks, I am now a very cheap date.”

Ashton and Mila have not had any crazy nights out in a while because they have two little children depending on them to be up bright and early the next day.

“No, because in the morning we still have kids,” she joked. “Your date night can’t be that wild because at 7 in the morning you still have, ‘Mama’ and you’re like, ‘What? I’m up.’”

