Watch: Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She Met Alex Rodriguez on ‘Ellen’ but Her Twins Totally Steal the Show

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez‘s kids to steal the show!

The “Jenny From the Block” singer sat down with Ellen DeGeneres and brought her cute 9-year-old twins along for the ride.

Emme and Max were adorable as they stole the spotlight away from their mama with their antics.

Daughter Emme sat down next to Lopez as DeGeneres pointed out that the two were rocking similar styles.

“Me and Emme got dressed alike today,” Lopez said. “She’s my mini-me.”

Max was a little more rambunctious than his sibling, wandering around the stage before eventually hiding in the table between the interview chairs — the spot viewers will recognize as the place where the talk show host usually has people jump out to scare her guests.

As Max climbed into the box, Lopez couldn’t help but appreciate the quiet.

“Maybe you should get one of these at home,” DeGeneres joked.

“Yeah, to keep him nice and quiet. This is the quietest he’s been in nine years,” the NBC star quipped.

Later in the interview, Lopez revealed how she and 41-year-old baseball star Alex Rodriguez first met. She forewarned the audience, however, that the story wasn’t terribly exciting and was pretty ordinary for two of the world’s most famous celebs.

“It’s very simple. I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him as he passed by,” Lopez said. “Afterwards I went outside and for some reason I felt like tapping him on the shoulder.”

The duo first started talking about living in Los Angeles, as Rodriguez just moved to California after living on the East Coast for awhile. He eventually contacted her to ask her out.

“He texted me, said, ‘Let’s go to dinner,’ and I said, ‘OK,’ ” Lopez recalled with a laugh. “We had a nice dinner.”

“And then a sleepover?” DeGeneres asked.

“No,” Lopez replied firmly. “Mama don’t sleep over on the first date.”

