Tori Spelling Reveals Son’s Elaborate Birthday Cake Amid Financial Struggles

Tori Spelling’s son Beau celebrated his second birthday on March 23, and the Beverly Hills, 90210 star went all out, despite rumors of her financial struggles.

To mark Beau’s birthday, Spelling took him to Giggles N Hugs, a popular family restaurant in Los Angeles. Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, got Beau an elaborate music-themed cake that included cassette tape decorations and a cake layer dressed up to look like a boom box.

“Seriously, the best and easiest place to host your kiddos birthday party in LA,” Spelling wrote of the restaurant. “Thx [Giggles N Hugs] for throwing Beau the best party. He’s music and dance obsessed so we went old school rap for his Beau 2.0 themed party. [Giggles N Hugs] has such great yummy yet healthy food and even created a fun Beau -inspired drink bar for the parents!”

Spelling wrote that members of a local Build-a-Bear store came by to set-up a “Beau Beau Bear” making station, while an airbrush artist came by to decorate hats and tote bags for the children.

At the end of the post, Spelling thanked PR firm dOMAIN Integrated for “helping me do this amazing party! LOVE you.”

The photos showing off the elaborate party came after Us Weekly reported in late February that Spelling and McDermott were served in connection to their case with City National Bank. The bank wants to take a look at their finances after they did not pay back over $205,000 in debt. The bank first filed a lawsuit against the couple in December 2016 after they reportedly failed to pay a $400,000 bank loan. Spelling, 45, and McDermott, 52, got a default judgement ordering them to pay $219,796.66.

The couple was ordered to report to court so the bank can figure out how to get the money it is owed. If they miss the hearing, they could be arrested for contempt of court.

Radar Online reported last week that a Los Angeles Superior Court clerk signed a writ of execution on March 28. It gives the Sheriff’s office the green light to begin garnishing Spelling and McDermott’s earnings.

In January, Spelling was also ordered to pay $88,000 in credit card debt to American Express, three years after the company sued her for not paying her bills.

In late February, FOX announced that Spelling will join Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Bruan Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris for a six-episode 90210 series in which they play “heightened versions of themselves.”

Spelling, who also recently appeared on The Masked Singer, said she and her former 90210 co-stars are excited to work together again.

“We are all so excited to go back to work together because it’s like family coming back together,” the actress told Us Weekly in March. “It’s like going back to a high school reunion, but then like never leaving each other again.”

FOX has not said when the 90210 series will air, but it is expected to debut this summer.

Photo credit: Getty Images