Tori Spelling Reveals Bullying Kids Have Endured in Emotional Instagram Post

Tori Spelling opened up about her children and their struggle with bullying on Saturday evening in a heartfelt Instagram post. Fans were surprised when Spelling shared an old picture of her first two children, 12-year-old Liam and 11-year-old Stella. She wrote that they have been bullied for so long and she “can no longer not share” their stories.

Spelling’s photo showed Liam and Stella as toddlers, both sitting on rocking horses about a decade ago. She waxed poetic about their trials over the years, including their encounters with cruelty, saying Stella has “endured enough bullying for a lifetime.” She explained that it really began the year she left elementary school and transitioned to middle school.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Her old school in Encino, we were told she is acting like ‘Patient zero’ and ‘she’s playing the victim’ & ‘we are talking to the parents of that said bully’ and ‘he is trying to change.’ He never did!” Spelling wrote. “Never any consequences for his actions towards my daughter and other kids. This child’s parents are on the board of the school. They give a lot of money to this school. Financially, we aren’t able too [sic]. So, they won.”

Spelling said that she and her husband, Dean McDermott finally moved Stella and Liam to another school to escape the bullying. This new location supposedly “professed feelings and kindness as a priority,” but that was not Stella’s experience.

“This time, my daughter was bullied so bad (including comments about her weight and sexual things he said that my daughter didn’t even know about).”

“This school did the right thing and expelled the boy but the damage had been done,” Spelling went on. “She now associates her education with boys that have been so horrific to her.”

Spelling remarked on the lost potential for Stella’s school experience, saying that “she wanted to empower other girls and be a business leader,” but “she now has panic attacks and doesn’t want to return to school. This girl, 2 years ago told me she wanted to be President or work to empower women daily.”

Meanwhile, Spelling said that Liam’s bullying actually came from the administration at school. While she regarded her son as “a fiesty (sic) funny guy,” she said that the principal at his school told her that Liam was “‘unmotivated’ and lazy.”

Spelling said that the principal made Liam feel like “he was ‘stupid,’” but she knows that is not true. However, at the new middle school they moved to, Liam too faced mockery.

“He was bullied to the point that he developed severe emotional based headaches and stomach aches,” she wrote. “This school (who did help with Stella’s situation) did not help with Liam’s. He continued to be bullied so bad we had to leave.”

Spelling wrapped it all up by noting that she “was hesitant to post this [because] as celebs we are sometimes judged for having problems others have.” Fans are now doing their best to comfort the reality star mom, and her children.