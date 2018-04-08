Tori Spelling Takes Family on Ski Vacation Despite Financial and Marital Issues

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott took their family on a winter-weather getaway earlier in the week, despite ongoing financial and marital issues.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress first spilled news of the trip on her Instagram when she shared a photo of her daughter Hattie and son Finn at a ski resort. The pair are scene decked out in winter gear as they pose for the camera.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s Hattie [and] Finn time!” Spelling wrote. “While Liam & Stella are in snowboarding school, Beau and I watch these Irish Twins play in the snow.”

As Daily Mail reports, the family was visiting Mammoth, California for a ski getaway. The entire family can be seen in paparazzi photos taken on the slopes.

The whole family apparently participated in the snow festivities, including 1-year-old Beau. One shot shows McDermott holding the infant as they slide on a sled.

This trip comes after months of financial scrutiny for the couple.

In September, McDermott’s ex, Mary Jo Eustace, accused McDermott of missing several child support payments. The issue was apparently fueled by a lavish vacation Spelling McDermott took despite owing money to her.

Sources also recently spoke out concerned for Spelling’s mental health.

Police were called to Spelling and McDermott’s home multiple times in March allegedly due to Spelling’s mental health. Since then the family had more run-ins with authorities while in public, and McDermott was spotted leaving a lawyer’s office, leading to speculation about the couple’s marriage and/or finances.

“She is obsessed with trying to make her relationship with Dean work despite all their issues. Her breakdown came after she and Dean had been fighting,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “She literally was hysterical and, sadly, the kids were home and everyone was scared… She is under far too much pressure.”

As for what exactly triggered Spelling’s issues, sources have claimed financial pressures and the challenge of raising five children is taking a toll on Spelling’s mental health and marriage.

“They are heavily in debt,” a source told Us Weekly. “Tori has had enough of Dean’s moaning about not being a working actor and is demanding he get a real job to support their family. … [He] will start a cooking school or take up another professional hobby, then give it up.”

Spelling and McDermott have not commented on the incidents with police.

The couple have been trying to keep up appearances on social media by posting about their son Beau, upcoming projects and other going-ons.