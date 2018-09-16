Tori Roloff’s New Photos of Jackson Have Fans Crying ‘Cuteness Overload’

Tori Roloff is back at it with the cute photos of her son, Jackson. The Little People, Big World star took to Instagram with a new photo shoot of the 1-year-old that is making her followers’ hearts melt!

The little boy couldn’t be cuter hugging his stuffed elephant toy in the new photos, shared Saturday with the simple elephant and heart emoji caption.

Fans could not handle how adorable Tori and Zach Roloff‘s son looks in the new photos.

“He’s just the cutest thing! His cuteness brightens up my Instagram!” one fan commented.

Another added, “Jackson is the CUTEST BABY EVER!!! I just LOVE him and all his sweetness!!! Thanks for sharing all your pics and videos Tori!!!”

A third gushed, “[Oh my God] this is cuteness overload! I am melting!”

Fans will get to see more of Tori and Zach raising their little one come the next season of the TLC series, which has yet to announce the premiere date. However, they won’t be seeing any of Zach’s twin brother Jeremy, wife Audrey or 1-year-old daughter, Ember, unfortunately.

The family announced they would be leaving the show behind in a lengthy post on social media this July.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come,” Jeremy wrote at the time alongside of his family filming. “A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. [pray emoji] We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically – the show must go on!”

That doesn’t mean fans won’t get to watch the adorable Ember grow up — after all, fans just got a look at the little girl’s first birthday just last week!

“That being said, we’re not disappearing,” Jeremy added. “We have a lot of exciting stuff in the works and are eager to continue the work that the Lord has called us to! Again, we thank you, and always enjoy when we get a chance to meet one of you. Whether it be in the airport, on the street, at pumpkin season or at one of our upcoming Beating50percent events! THANK YOU for all the love and support. Your messages, comments, gifts, and mail are noticed and appreciated. You guys are the best. Thank you for respecting our decision.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Tori Roloff