Tom Cruise's Son Connor's Catches Massive Fish for Good Cause, But Many Aren't Happy

Connor Cruise's latest big fish seemed to be his largest to date, and is sure to pep up supporters and haters alike. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman has always received a mixed bag of comments from critics and fans, with this new catch likely to catch a few eyes.

The catch was part of the Sarasota Slam fishing tournament in Florida and Cruise seems to have nabbed the top prize with his catch. The grouper looked massive and weighed in at 301 pounds, according to TMZ. And according to a follow-up post by Cruise, the large fish went to a great cause after the competition.

Cruise shared a clip of the catch hanging on the docks during the announcement of his record catch, though the weigh-in and actual catch came a bit of time apart. According to TMZ, the fish was reeled in on Friday and kept on ice to preserve it until Saturday's weigh-in.

"Got it done yesterday with the boys," Cruise wrote on the Instagram post. "Warsaw on the hand crank."

"I hope you ate it??? I kinda feel bad for the beautiful fishy," one concerned commenter wrote. "[But] hope it was eaten." Another questioned "What kind of fish is that? So glad it went to charity to feed lots of people!"

The rest of the comments were filled with a lot of praise for the younger Cruise and the achievement. Typically there is a healthy mix of critics who question fishing and killing fish for sport, while others are just looking to have that celebrity interaction by heaping praise.

Cruise has no hesitation in sharing his love on social media. Recently his passions have been sport fishing and firing up the grill. He also doesn't seem to let any criticism hit him, likely taking a page from his father's playbook when it comes to blame and confidence. Plenty of people are likely wondering when Tom Cruise will go fishing with his son. Imagine him fighting with a giant monster fish and dragging it onto the deck of the boat. Worth seeing on social media.