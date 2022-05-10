'Today' Show: Hoda Kotb Shares Sweet Mother's Day Post With Her Daughters

✖

Hoda Kotb celebrated Mother's Day 2022 with her two daughters at her side. On Sunday, the Today co-anchor marked the special day with an adorable Instagram post, Kotb sharing a photo of herself alongside daughters, Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, 3, who donned matching dresses. In the caption, Kotb expressed her joy at being the two girls' mother, writing, "lucky me," alongside two heart emojis.

In the sweet photo, which showed Kotb and her daughter's at the table, fans could also spot the adorable present little Haley and Hope gifted their mother. A heart-shaped dish at the front of the frame featured the girls' hand prints and read, "thanks for being the best mom!" Haley and Hope also appeared to have made their mother a mug reading, "Mom, we hope you think of us when you enjoy your hot tea in the morning. Thanks for being the best mom." The post generated plenty of comments, with one person writing, "so cute you are the best mom," with another adding, "their smiles are all sunshine and blessings ! you are an amazing role model and mama!!"

The day spent with her daughters came just a few days after Haley and Hope surprised Kotb with a special video message on the Today show on Friday. In the video, the two girls could be seen decorating the mug for their mother as they told her, "Mom, we're making a surprise for you. Happy Mother's Day mama, we hope you like the surprise we made for you."

In addition to the special Mother's Day presents she received over the weekend, Kotb was treated to an early Mother's Day surprise last Tuesday. In a video she shared to Instagram, Kotb was led down the stairs by her two daughters, who stopped halfway down the stairs to point out a note that read "Happy Mother's Day." When they eventually reached the kitchen, Haley and Hope began to sing "Happy Mother's Day" to the tune of "Happy Birthday" as they treated her to a cup of coffee and a "special snack," which was a box of raisins.

Kotn shares Haley and Hope, whom she adopted in 2017 and 2019, with her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. On Jan. 31, Kotb told Today viewers that she and Schiffman had decided to split after eight years together. Kotb explained that they decided they were better off as friends following "a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations" in December. At the time, Kotb added that they "decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it on our new path, as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children and as friends."