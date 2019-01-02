‘The View’ Co-Host Abby Huntsman Announces She’s Pregnant With Twins

Twins are on the way for Abby Huntsman. The View co-host announced Wednesday that she was expecting not one, but two babies.

Huntsman, 32, and husband Jeffrey Livingston also share a 13-month-old daughter, Isabel Grace.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I knew something was different this time,” she told PEOPLE of her pregnancy. “I was actually worried that something was wrong with this pregnancy because I felt sick immediately. I was sick with Isabel, but not until about eight weeks, so I was worried something might have been wrong.”

“When I went to the doctor I was, if anything, just concerned about it,” she said. “Now, looking back, it makes sense, because I think the hormones were triple what they would normally be.”

She said the news that she was expecting twins was a pleasant surprise and that she doesn’t “have any immediate relatives that have twins.”

When she told her parents that it was twins, “they started laughing,” although Livingston had a much different reaction.

“When the doctor told us [it was twins], my husband fainted, which was just classic,” Huntsman said.

“I think he saw two sacs in there and I could see it on his face. He turned white, and then when the doctor told us, he fell. Another doctor had to come in, and they were wiping him down with towels and giving him sugar,” Huntsman said of her husband. “I was sitting there with my feet still in the straps. I’m like, ‘This is ridiculous. I’m the one that has to physically do this.’”

“It was just one of those things like out of a movie, but I get it,” she continued. “[As] a dad, I think he’s thinking about the costs of everything and the logistics. Now we’re so excited.”

She said it was a relief to make the news public, although she had already told her View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain, who’ve “been so supportive and so great.”

“Meghan is one of my best friends, so she was one of the first people I called after I left the doctor, and I was really just overwhelmed,” Huntsman said. “She was so thrilled because her grandma’s a twin, it runs in her family, so she has sent me books about twins. She’s like, ‘My mom always wanted me to have twins,’ so she’s really helped me mentally get through it.”

Huntsman is “most excited” to see how Isabel reacts to her two little siblings.

“She just turned 1, and to think you’re gonna be a big sister in just a few months, it’s crazy,” she said. “But you know what? I think it helps you. I’m one of seven kids, and I love being around a bunch of siblings because I think it teaches you independence, and it teaches you how to grow up quickly and also just be a good friend and be a good sister.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @huntsmanabby