'The Ranch' Star Dax Shepard Shaves His Head to 'Match' His Daughter

Dax Shepard is sporting a new look after drawing inspiration from his daughter. On Thursday, The Ranch star took to Instagram to share a video of himself shaving the side of his head. He told his followers that he opted for the new hairstyle to "match" one of his two daughters – Delta, 5, and Lincoln, 7 – after they “requested a specific haircut a few days ago.”

In the two-minute clip, shared with his 3.2 million Instagram followers, the Parenthood actor is seen rocking out to the tune of Sara Bareilles' song "Armor" as he prepares to undergo the major hair transformation. With his hair clipped back, most of it swept to the side, the 45-year-old dad of two began to slowly buzz the right side of his head.

The clip drew plenty of reactions, including from Bareilles herself. Responding to the video in the comments section, the singer wrote, "this is the best best best," adding, "thank you for being a kick ass dad for strong young women!" Shepard also received support from his wife, The Good Place actress Kristen Bell. Sharing the same video to her own account, Bell wrote, “" love this man so much. He wanted to twin with our daughter."

However, most fans simply wanted to see the end result, as Shepard had stopped the video just short of the hairstyle’s completion. In one comment, a fan asked, "can we see your finished haircut??" Thankfully, Shepard didn’t leave them hanging for very long, later returning to the social media platform to reveal the final result.

Shepard did not reveal which of his two daughters he had chosen to "match" in getting the haircut, though this would not be the first time that his daughters have requested a shaved style. In May of 2019, Bell revealed that Lincoln, then 6, had asked to shave her head. According to E! News, Bell said that her daughter "just woke up one morning and was like, 'Ineed to shave this whole side right here.'" Bell joked that she was "like, 'I've never been, nor will I ever be, that cool to shave the side of my head.'" The actress said that she gave her daughter permission to go through with the style, adding that Lincoln "did it, and she rocks it and she loves it."