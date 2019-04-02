‘The Hills’ Alum Lauren Conrad Expecting Baby No. 2

Congratulations are in order for Lauren Conrad, who is expecting her and husband William Tell’s second child.

“It’s been hard to keep this one to myself! Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year,” The Hills alum captioned an Instagram photo of her baby baby bump under a floral-patterned dress.

Conrad, 33, and Tell, 39, welcomed their first child, son Liam James, on July 5, 2017. The couple married in a September 2014 sunset ceremony at a boutique winery.

Conrad, who co-founded The Little Market after her rise to fame on reality TV, shared a beachside photo of her, Tell and Liam on Liam’s first birthday last summer. In the photo, she and Tell looked down at the 1-year-old as he peered down at the sand.

“Celebrating 1 year with our little guy. Happy Birthday Liam!!” she captioned the photo.

Conrad previously told Parents magazine that the gap between their wedding date and Liam’s birth was intentional, which may have been something they kept in mind for baby number two as well.

“When you’re a mother, you’re no longer your own top priority, and that idea was a little scary to me. But we’re ready for a baby now,” she said at the time.

While many of Conrad’s co-stars from The Hills will be appearing onscreen in the MTV series reboot this summer, Conrad, opted out of participating in The Hills: New Beginnings — as did frenemy Kristin Cavallari, who stars in her own reality show on E! Network, Very Cavallari.

According to TMZ, Conrad has no bad blood with the cast of the series, but is too busy running her business ventures to film for the new reality show, slated to be released in 2019.

The report echoes sources who previously told PEOPLE that Conrad had other priorities and was not interested in returning, though she wished the cast the best.

“She’s in a different place in her life,” the source said. “But she wants everyone to enjoy themselves. She wishes everyone the best.”

“She loves being a mother and focusing on her family and on her work,” the insider added. “She has a very full and happy life.”

After saying goodbye to The Hills, Conrad became a lifestyle guru, starting a website and fashion line for Kohl’s.