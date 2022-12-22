The Game Lovingly Supports His Daughter, Shuts Down Critics of His Parenting

The Game is not here for social media criticism of the way his 12-year-old daughter Cali Dream dresses. Over the weekend, the former G-Unit rapper shared a photo of the tween to his Instagram account of her dressed in theme for the 16th birthday bash of Diddy's daughters, Jessie James, and D'Lila Star. "Somebody please tell the LORD to help…She was just 2 years old, like a week ago…Now my baby is 12 years old, growing up & it won't stop," he captioned the Instagram post, adding that he and Cambridge had allowed her to do her own makeup. Many online felt the silver dress, white fur, and hair and makeup combo were "inappropriate" for the young girl.

After thousands of comments under a repost of The Shade Room's post that deemed the outfit too adult, The Game responded in his own comment highlighting the criticism. "My daughter is 12 & both of her parents are more than strict." He noted that his daughter's mother, Tiffney Cambridge, called him and asked "would it be okay" if their daughter wore the dress to the party. The theme of the party was "futuristic."

"After talking to her thoroughly for over an hour about it, I agreed to let my daughter rock.. being that she wears a school uniform 5 days a week," he added. He also noted that his daughter is a Straight-A student who typically "dresses like a Tom boy in baggy jeans and Dr. Martin boots."

In addition to Cali, The Game is also a father to a son, King Justice Taylor, 15, also with Cambridge, and a son Harlem Caron Taylor, 19, from a previous relationship. He and Cambridge were engaged and even had a reality show on VH1 detailing their relationship and eventual split. He also had a dating reality show on the network that aired after his split from Cambridge.