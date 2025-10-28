‘The Crown’ and ‘Fantastic Four’ Star Vanessa Kirby Gives Birth to First Child

Vanessa Kirby is a mom!

The Fantastic Four: First Steps actress, 37, has given birth to her and boyfriend Paul Rabil’s first child five months after debuting her baby bump on the red carpet to announce her pregnancy back in May.

The lacrosse Hall of Famer confirmed the birth of his and Kirby’s child on Instagram on Oct. 20, sharing photos from his first days of fatherhood with a touching caption.

“I’m learning that becoming a parent slows you down and wakes you up at the same time,” Rabil wrote. “That I’m really grateful for everyone’s health, that I get to wake up everyday to mum’s enormous love, and that we get to have you in our lives now. For your first cradle stick. It’ll hold many stories and blessings. Likely broken windows too. Balls are allowed in the house.”

Kirby has yet to share any details of her baby’s birth on social media, but back in July, the actress told PEOPLE that playing her Fantastic Four character Sue Storm “changed” her motherhood journey.

“It didn’t define who she was,” The Crown actress said of her Marvel character. “She was absolutely a mother, and of course, in the comics, that’s so definitively her. But she’s also been a team member that defends, that goes up against great threats.”

Vanessa Kirby attends Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on July 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

She continued, “I literally had the lived experience of somebody who was doing this incredibly sacred thing and fulfilling what she needed to do at the same time as a woman and a team member, and that changed me.”

Rabil has also been embracing change, revealing in a June post on Instagram just how excited he was to become a father.

“Some news,” he wrote alongside photos of Kirby’s baby bump. “Life’s greatest adventure is beginning soon. We’re very grateful for your love and support. Especially the advice.” He continued, “Mom’s a superhero. I’m just really lucky.”