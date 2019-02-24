‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cheyenne Floyd’s Daughter Hospitalized Following Fever and Flu Diagnosis

Cheyenne Floyd is keeping fans up to date after her daughter was hospitalized for complications from the flu.

The Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram Friday to ask for prayers and positive thoughts after spending days in the hospital with daughter Ryder.

“Emotionally and physically exhausted.. my baby has been pricked and poked going on day 3 at the hospital with an 103 fever & flu,” The Challenge alum wrote on the caption. “It has been some of our longest nights together and all I can do is pray.

“Situations like these always make you snap back into reality and puts so many things into perspective. Ryder, once again you have taught mommy another lesson,” she added. “Thank you [prayer hands emoji] Thank you to my family that has stayed up throughout the night to pray with us. Thank you for my friends & family that came by, brought food, and offered support. Thank you to my mommy for always being my rock and staying at the hospital with us.”

“At this point, I am asking for prayers. Praying today will be our last day here. Praying for Ryder to eat so we will be able to go home. God please continue to watch over us and guide us through this difficult time,” she wrote. “I share Ryder’s medical journey to bring awareness to VLCAD and to the families that are constantly fighting. We got this.”

She ended the post, which also included a video of the little girl at the hospital, with the hashtags #RageRegardlessRy and #vlcad.

The reality television star previously spoke openly about her infant daughter’s genetic disease, very long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency, a rare genetic disease that doesn’t allow her to process fatty foods, during an episode of Teen Mom.

“When she was first born she had to eat every two hours,” she said in an October episode of the series. “She has to take medicine in the morning and in the night. Since it’s genetic, it’s something that she’ll always have.”

“It’s scary to hear that she can go into shock,” she added at the time. “It’s scary to hear that she can go into a coma. The fact that that’s realistic, that scares me.”

Floyd shares her only child with fellow The Challenge alum Cory Wharton. When Ryder was 7 months old, the Teen Mom star came clean about her daughter being the result of a one night stand.

“I’ve been off of social media for a while now… for many reasons. Most importantly God has given me the biggest blessing in my life, my daughter Ryder K. Wharton,” Wharton shared on Instagram in December 2017. “I want to say thank you Cheyenne for being such an amazing mother. I look forward to co-parenting with you and giving Ryder all the love in the world. I can’t wait to watch you grow up and be there for you every step of the way, love you Moochie !!!”

Floyd wrote at the time, “Cory is nothing short of an amazing father. We are so blessed to be raising mooch as co parents together and I couldn’t have asked for a better father for my princess. Our daughter is the best of both of us.”