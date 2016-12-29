‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Channels Marilyn Monroe in First Picture Since Plastic Surgery

Goodnight loves 😘 A photo posted by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Oct 23, 2016 at 12:37am PDT

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood seems to have used Marilyn Monroe as her inspiration for her “mommy makeover.”

The reality star showed off a selfie after undergoing plastic surgery and seemed to be channeling the Old Hollywood bombshell.

In the photo, Portwood rocks curled blonde hair, dark lips and a plunging neckline that seem to pay homage to a picture of the actress she shared two weeks ago.

“In a bit of pain today but this should subside soon. I still look the same just have a tighter body now,” she wrote alongside the black and white photo of Monroe. “Can’t wait for the full results😊.”

The MTV star has not been shy about discussing her plastic surgery. She kept fans updated before and after her procedures.

“Had my mommy makeover and I’m now in recovery,” she wrote. “If you want your post mommy body back or you’ve lost a lot of weight then I would recommend it. And thanks for all the love and support. I truly appreciate it. Sending all my love.”