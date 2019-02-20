‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Growing ‘Anxious’ During 38th Week of Pregnancy

Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell admits that she is growing “anxious” during her 38th week of pregnancy.

Taking to her Instagram page, Lowell shared a screenshot of a pregnancy tracker app that shows her baby’s development.

“38 weeks tomorrow!!!!! It’s getting so close! I’m beyond anxious to meet her and hold her!!!!” she wrote in a caption on the post, then adding hashtags for “mom of girls” and “blessed.”

Lowell and her husband Tyler Baltierra revealed the news of their new baby in September, telling Us Weekly that is was “it was a huge shock at first.”

“We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness,” Lowell continued. “We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

The couple also reveled to the outlet recently that their new baby will be named Tezlee.

“We were looking at names and we were just writing it down and I don’t know … I saw Lesley and I’m like, ‘No, not Lesley.’ It’s kinda weird. We just put different words together, letters together,” Baltierra told Us Weekly. “We wanted to keep Lee in there ’cause [of our daughter] Novalee, so we just played around with it and then Tezlee [came up].”

“I sent Cate a whole list of different names, of ones that I looked at, saw or kind of combined myself and she took that one!” he later added.

Notably, the couple’s relationship has been somewhat complicated lately, as they announced in late-2018 that they were taking a bit of a break amidst Lowell’s pregnancy.

“Am I jumping for joy for it? No. Things that I’ve been through, when when people separate and say they want to leave, it seriously feels like somebody died. It’s bringing up the old wounds from the miscarriage, and that’s traumatic,” Lowell said during an episode of Teen Mom OG.

“I think me and Cate got together super young, and we used each other as survival to drive through this life,” Baltierra added later, speaking about the split on the Teen Mom OG Season 8 reunion. “You just kind of lose who you are as an individual. Who am I if I’m not Catelynn’s husband?”

As of late, Lowell and Baltierra appear to have reunited as they prepare for their new bundle of joy to be delivered.