‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska’s Husband Cole DeBoer Welcomes Baby Girl With Heartfelt Message

Cole DeBoer is one proud dad! Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska‘s husband took to Instagram with an emotional message Wednesday after the two welcomed daughter Layne Ettie the same day as Houska’s 27th birthday.

The 30-year-old new dad shared a photo of his infant daughter clad in a navy and white striped bow on social media, captioning it, “Happy birthday to my sweet perfect wife Chelsea DeBoer who just gave our family this beautiful blessing! Sharing the same amazing day I am so in love with our family! Our newest edition Baby Layne!!”

Houska, meanwhile, shared the same photo on her profile with the caption, “Happy birthday to YOU, sweet baby Layne.”

DeBoer and Houska are also parents to son Watson, who was born in January 2017, and DeBoer also acts as a father for Houska’s 8-year-old daughter Aubree, whose father is Adam Lind from Houska’s previous relationship.

Houska and DeBoer married in October 2016 after the couple first locked eyes at a gas station, but didn’t speak. Later, the smitten DeBoer looked her up on social media, and the rest is history.

The two have become a fan favorite couple for Teen Mom 2 fans, who have especially taken to DeBoer after watching him step up as a dad to Aubree, whose biological father has been in and out of prison her whole life on charges related to his drug use.

This season on the MTV series, the little girl was thrilled to be able to take on DeBoer’s last name, hyphenating it to Lind-DeBoer in order to honor the man who has acted as her father.

“Aubree is so happy that DeBoer was added to her name,” a source close to the family told The Ashley earlier in the season, which just wrapped up with the reunion special Monday. “Over the last year or so, especially after [Cole and Chelsea’s son] Watson was born, Aubree has repeatedly asked Chelsea and Cole why she’s the only one in the family who doesn’t have ‘DeBoer’ as her last name. She understood she has a different dad, obviously, but she kind of felt left out being the only one with a different last name.”

Congratulations to the new parents!

