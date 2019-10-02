Suri Cruise Looks Just Like Mom Katie Holmes in New York Outing

Katie Holmes has made sure to keep her 13-year-old daughter Suri Cruise‘s life as private as possible, though the two are occasionally photographed together while walking the streets of New York City, and now that Suri is getting older, it’s even more clear how much she looks like her famous mom.

On Monday, Sept. 30, Suri was photographed out in New York City with a friend, with the teen taking after her fashionable parent in an eye-catching outfit. Suri chose a red paisley patterned top with a necktie detail, bright yellow velvet midi skirt and white sneakers, having previously worn the red top to spend time with a friend in the Big Apple on Aug. 31.

A snap of Suri’s fashionable ensemble can be seen here.

Suri and Holmes have been spotted out together several times over the summer, including a trip to dinner to celebrate Suri’s birthday in April with a group of Suri’s friends. They’ve also been seen in coordinating athleisure outfits and attending a showing of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway.

Holmes rarely shares photos of Suri on Instagram, and when she does, the snaps never show her daughter’s face, though the sentiments behind her posts are always sweet. On Sept. 26, Holmes shared a post celebrating National Daughter’s Day, uploading a painting of a mother and her little girl that she captioned with a string of red heart emojis and the hashtag, #nationaldaughtersday.

“My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now,” Holmes told Town & Country in 2017. “It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.”

The actor added that she is trying to enjoy her daughter’s childhood as much as she can while it’s still here.

“Every day, kids get a little further away from you,” Holmes reflected. “That’s a positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it’s heartbreaking. You want them to stay with you forever, but they’re these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need — and then they’re going to go. And that’s going to be very, very sad for me.”

