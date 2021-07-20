Shawn Johnson East Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Husband Andrew East

✖

Shawn Johnson East and her husband Andrew East are officially parents to two! The Olympic gold medalist announced Tuesday that she has given birth to her second child with her husband, a baby boy. The little one joins the couple’s 20-month-old daughter Drew Hazel East, whom they welcomed in October 2019.

The couple shared the exciting news via their Teddy & Bear Instagram account, which they founded following the birth of their daughter. An Instagram Story Tuesday morning read, "we're so excited to announce a new friend is here!" A second story shared that "mom and baby are doing well and we can't wait to meet our new friend!" At this time, East and her husband have not revealed further details about their bundle of joy, including his date of birth, weight, or name, though in confirming the birth to Entertainment Tonight, the couple said they are "absolutely in love with our little man" and revealed "Drew is so sweet with him—you can tell she's already such a great big sister."

The baby boy joins the family just months after the couple shared the exciting news in January that they were expanding their family by one. The Olympic gold medalist announced her pregnancy news by sharing a photo of herself kissing her husband as her hands cradles her baby bump. She captioned the post, "here we go again." Andrew, a professional football player, shared the news himself with a video of himself kissing his wife’s stomach, saying, "We're pregnant." The couple celebrated the exciting news by sharing a YouTube video from the moment they learned they would be parents a second time. The couple revealed that the due date was summer 2021.

After revealing later that same month that she tested positive for COVID-19 and thankfully recovered from what she called a "pretty mild" case, East and her husband revealed the sex of their second-born at a party with friends and family in March. For the big reveal, the couple dressed in all white and had their oved ones splatter them with blue paint. In a YouTube video documenting the moment, East said she was "so shocked because in the back of my head I kept saying a boy just because everything was different, but I truly thought we were gonna have a girl."

As the couple adjust to life as parents of two, they may already be looking ahead to adding another little one to their brood. Speaking to Us Weekly in March, East said "we're over halfway through [this pregnancy], and I could see myself doing it again." Her husband quipped that he might want "20 kids" in the future.” He added that "given how things are going with Drew, and how much fun it is, I would love to have more. I'm in the phase right now."