‘Sex and the City’ Star Cynthia Nixon Reveals Her Eldest Child Is Transgender

Former Sex and the City star and New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon said her eldest son, Samuel Joseph Mozes, is transgender.

“I’m so proud of my son Samuel Joseph Mozes (called Seph) who graduated college this month. I salute him and everyone else marking today’s #TransDayofAction,” Nixon wrote on Instagram Friday, alongside a photo of herself and Mozes during his graduation at the University of Chicago earlier this month.

Nixon shared the post on Trans Day of Action, notes Entertainment Tonight. The event was established in New York City in 2005

Mozes, 21, was born Samantha Mozes. Nixon and her ex-husband, Danny Mozes, are also parents to 15-year-old Charles Ezekiel Mozes. Nixon and her wife, Christine Marioni, are parents to 7-year-old Max Ellington Nixon-Marioni.

Nixon, who played Miranda on Sex and the City is running against Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the New York gubernatorial Democratic primary. She is a staunch advocate for LGBT rights and has pushed to be taken seriously in the race.

However, a recent poll by Siena College shows Nixon 35 points behind Cuomo among likely voters. The poll shows she needs to make up significant ground in the New York City suburbs.

In an interview with Glamour, Nixon said there was a combination of things that inspired her to finally run for political office after years of people asking her to.

“I think it’s a lot of things. I think it’s the election of Donald Trump. I think it’s the defeat of Hillary Clinton. I think it’s what Bernie Sanders showed us is wrong with our party, and what we can do,” Nixon explained. “What women did with the Women’s March knocked me out. It wasn’t just a day to scream and cry and to go home and forget about. It was a shot over the bow, like, “We’re here, and there’s a lot of us, and we’re not going away. You’re going to have to contend with us.”

When asked why she felt the need to run, Nixon said the Democratic Party needed “someone to run” against Cuomo, who has already served two four-year terms in Albany. Before serving as Governor, Cuomo was the Attorney General of New York.

“…We so badly need someone to run against Andrew Cuomo,” Nixon told Glamour. “To show who he is. And to show everything that’s been lacking here in the last eight years and everything New York could be in opposition to Donald Trump. And the blunt truth is that Andrew Cuomo has a [nearly] $31 million war chest, and he is famously vengeful. It is almost impossible for anybody who is in Democratic politics to run against him.… I think somebody who is supposed to have the public interest, but rules through fear, is exactly the person you have to go up against. Bullies have to be confronted.”

The primary is on Thursday, Sept. 13, with the general election set for Nov. 6.

