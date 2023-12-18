Rosario Dawson Will Soon Become a Grandmother at 44 Years Old

Rosario Dawson is about to enjoy all of the perks of being a grandma very soon. According to Entertainment Tonight, Dawson revealed in an interview with Page Six that her 21-year-old daughter, Isabella, will soon have her first child.

"It's very exciting," Dawson added, noting that her granddaughter will arrive in 2024. At just 44, it highlights the unrelated fact that Dawson has had a long, successful career since starring in Kids as a teen.

Dawson adopted her daughter in 2014 at 12 years old and has been a positive force for her to this point. It seems it is something that should continue in her role as a grandmother. She's been teaching her about the importance of activism and philanthropy, too, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The outlet spoke with Dawson back in August during SHISEIDO Blue Project's third-annual West Coast beach clean-up in Huntington Beach, CA, revealing a bit about why she was taking part and its importance.

"I'm from Coney Island, so the beach is very important to me. I got to experience that beauty when I was a kid and it's only gotten worse since then. We are not leaving this place for our children the way that we got it and that's just not on my watch. I'm gonna make sure to do everything on my watch," she said at the time. "I remember me and my daughter were talking and she was like, 'You know, I'm just not interested in being on a podium like you, Mom. I'm not going to do that kind of thing,' and I was like, 'Well, that doesn't mean that you can't be an advocate, or an activist, or volunteer.'"

"She started drawing all of these really amazing posters around conservation and anti-violence and it was just powerful. We need artists to make signs and write beautiful things that make people understand what we're trying to deal with here," she added.

Dawson just starred in a few major products, buoying Disney's The Haunted Mansion remake from this summer, and then starring in the latest Star Wars series on Disney+, Ahsoka.