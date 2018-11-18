Robin Thicke’s Girlfriend April Love Geary Reveals New Baby Bump Photos After Surviving Wildfires

Model April Love Geary is giving fans new looks at her growing baby bump in the wake of the California wildfires.

Geary lost the home she shared with boyfriend Robin Thicke in wildfires that engulfed large portions of the Golden State. However, she, Thicke, their infant Mia and their upcoming baby all were unscathed by the blaze.

While they lost a home, she celebrated her and her family’s health in a celebratory post.

Geary is shown sitting in pink lingerie with a floral design. She cradles her baby bump as she gazes into the camera.

She captioned the photo “Grateful” alongside a heart emoji.

The shot has racked up more than 6,000 likes as of press time.

The 23-year-old mom followed that photo up with a similar shot on Saturday.

She’s shown standing in a mirror in the same pink lingerie. She gave an even better look at her baby bump, and gave fans some insight into her pregnancy in the caption.

Geary revealed that baby No. 2 was more lively than Mia was in the womb. The baby girl is apparently kicking like crazy.

“This baby is so wild compared to Mia,” Geary wrote. “She’s constantly kicking and moving around while Mia just had hiccups 24/7.”

Geary revealed that the family’s house was destroyed by the fires with a photo of a giant smoke cloud in the sky.

“Our house is somewhere in there,” Geary caption the photo. “I’m so sad but so thankful that we all made it out safe. Praying for everyone in Malibu, our city is up in flames.”

Thicke later assured fans that he and his family were all right in a message dedicated to those fighting the fires.

“April, Julian, Mia and I would like to thank the courageous firefighters and volunteers,” he wrote. “As we drove to safety, they risked their lives trying to save our home. We are safe and surrounded by friends and family. We thank you all for the love and support we’ve received, and we send our love and prayers to everyone affected by the fires. Count your blessings!”