Robin Gibb's Son Reveals Huge Baby News 9 Years After Bee Gees Singer's Passing

✖

Congratulations are in order for musician Robin-John Gibb. Gibb, who is the son of late Bee Gees star Robin Gibb, is expecting his third child with partner Megan. The couple shared the exciting news with Hello! magazine on Sunday, also revealing the bittersweet connection their child has to their late grandfather, who died in 2012 at the age of 62 from kidney failure brought on by colorectal cancer.

Telling the outlet that he is "absolutely overjoyed" to have another little one on the way, Gibb admitted that while they are expecting a baby boy, he initially thought his father sent him a "sign" that they were having a girl. Recalling an October appointment with Colin Davis, their obstetrician who also delivered their two oldest children, Gibb said that as they sat down in the waiting room, the Bee Gees hit 'More Than A Woman' came on the radio. Gibb said "the timing of it was such a surprise that we couldn't help wondering if it was a sign," adding that at the time, he and his partner "didn't know we were expecting a boy at this stage and initially thought the title of the song could be my father's way of telling us we were having a girl."

"It's certainly strange how, wherever we are in the world, a Bee Gees hit inevitably comes on the radio," Megan added. "It always seems to happen when we're talking about him or the Bee Gees in general. It’s reassuring, as if Robin is watching over us."

According to the couple, their baby boy is set to arrive later this month. Megan's due date is Thursday, May 20, meaning the birth could put a special touch on a somber day. Gibb's father died on May 20, 2012 "following his long battle with cancer and intestinal surgery." Gibb had been one of three brothers who made up the group the Bee Gees, the Anglo-Australian pop group who shot to worldwide fame in the '70s with hits like "Jive Talkin'" and "You Should Be Dancing." While the late star has now been gone for nine years, Gibbs said his spirit is still felt heavily and his two oldest children are even following in their grandfather's musical footsteps.

"We're a very musical family," he said. "The children are growing up like I did with my father. He was my dad and my best friend, but never pushed music on to me; he just exposed me to it. I went to concerts, writing and studio sessions with him and that’s how I caught the music bug. Now I'm doing the same with our kids."

Megan added that their son Max "is always singing in his room and when he goes to bed, sings himself to sleep." The couple live with their two children and Gibb’s mother, Dwina Gibb, at his childhood home, a medieval former monastery, in Oxfordshire.