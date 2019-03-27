Rob Kardashian Reportedly ‘Relieved’ Over Child Support Situation With Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian is reportedly “relieved” over the new child support agreement he has reached with Blac Chyna.

According to E! News, a source stated that the former couple and their lawyers sat down with a retired judge and hammered out the details of a new custody agreement, which includes a provision that “Rob no longer has to pay Chyna $20k a month.”

“They agreed to split custody 50/50, but it’s true that Rob will have Dream more of the time,” the source added.

In 2018, Kardashian filed legal paperwork with the courts to request that his child support payments be stopped or lowered, citing a lesser income than he had when the amount was determined.

“My income now is insufficient to pay for my expenses. As of Jan. 17, 2018, I am short nearly $300,000 which my accountant projects I will need to pay for my 2107 tax liabilities. I no longer own a home. I now live in my mother’s home,” he stated in the documents.

“I have not participated in the filming of any episodes since this summer when [Chyna] filed a request for a restraining order against me,” Kardashian went on to say, explaining that he was not able to appear on Keeping Up With The Kardashians — his family’s reality TV show — because of a restraining order Chyna had against him. “Her request was widely publicized and I was scrutinized by the media.”

He also implied that the highly public feud he and Chyna went through in 2017 was to blame for his money issues.

“It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating in the reality show. I would like to maintain my privacy, try to recover from the emotional damage of the past several months, and explore other business ventures,” Kardashian said.

The lone Kardashian son then revealed that he had fallen on such hard financial struggles that his mother Kris Jenner had to help him out by investing in his Arthur George sock company.

“When the business was struggling, my mother infused it with capital to keep it afloat and from her infusion gained a 50 percent share in the company,” he said, per the documents. “Previously, the line’s success was in large part due to my regular posting and general promotion on social media. Angela’s request for a restraining order against me includes various prohibitions on what I could post online. In order to avoid any potential future issues, I nearly eliminated my social media presence.”

Chyna previously refuted his claims, but has seemingly set aside her differences with her former flame for the sake of their daughter, Dream.