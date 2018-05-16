‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Shows off Baby Bump for the First Time Since Pregnancy Announcement

And baby makes three for Kenya Moore and her husband Marc Daly!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star showed off her baby bump Tuesday for the first time since announcing last month she was expecting her first child.

In a photo taken at what appears to be an Atlanta TopGolf location, Moore and Daly cuddled up for a couple’s photo, in which Moore’s growing bump can be spotted from the side.

Looking glowing already, Moore dressed in all white with a pop of color on her sneakers, while the businessman kept it casual in a Bob Marley shirt and backwards ball cap.

Fans did take notice that Moore’s hubby wasn’t sporting his wedding ring in the photo, lending credence to people who have attacked the reality star for having a “fake” wedding, but the expectant mom was quick to head off speculation in the caption.

“[Date Night] with bae [heart emoji] (Bae’s ring is on the table thank you for asking),” she wrote under the sweet photo.

Moore announced during April’s Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion special that after some time trying to get pregnant through the use of in vitro fertilization, the newly married couple would be expecting their first child in the near future.

“We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl later this year,” Moore told host Andy Cohen after some hemming and hawing over whether to say anything.

She didn’t open up any further about the pregnancy at the time, noting that it was still early on, and she didn’t want anything to go wrong.

“I don’t want to talk about the details, because I am still nervous about everything, so I just want to get past a safe place,” she said.

In September 2017, Moore told Us Weekly about her plans of becoming a mother. “I think all of my plans are in motion and I hope by the reunion you see me with a belly, so we’ll see. Fingers crossed!”

In November, the 47-year-old Bravo celeb was spotted leaving the Barbados Fertility Centre, where TMZ reported she was undergoing IVF treatment.

At the time, she shared a video of her Yorkies, King and Twirl, on Instagram, reflecting on what becoming a mother of children would do to her life.

“My twins [Kings and Twirl] they bring so much fulfillment in my life, calm, happiness and purpose. I can only imagine what children do,” she captioned the video. “Please pray for me.”

Daly is already a father, which Moore celebrated on social media during Father’s Day 2017.

“To my husband, Happy Father’s Day to you and all the great Dads. We met a year ago but didn’t speak again until December. Since we reconnected you have been my everything, my one and only, my heart…I love you,” she wrote.

