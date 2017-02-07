Reese Witherspoon Shares Sweet Game Day Snap With Kids Ahead of Super Bowl

Reese Witherspoon’s team may not have won the Super Bowl, but she had a great time watching the game nonetheless!

The actress took to Instagram Sunday to share a sweet snap of herself and her two sons, 13-year-old Deacon and 4-year-old Tennessee, dressed in Atlanta Falcons colors as they prepared for the big game.

“Game time!!!” Witherspoon wrote. “Who y’all rooting for!? … If ya couldn’t tell, this crew is all about the red.”

Although the Falcons ultimately fell to the New England Patriots, Witherspoon made sure to demonstrate good sportsmanship, congratulating the Patriots on their win and the Falcons on their effort.

“What. A. Game.” she captioned a video of herself playfully throwing popcorn in the air. “Y’all kept me on the edge of my seat. Congrats, @tombrady! @atlantafalcons you put up a good fight!”

On Monday, the actress returned to Instagram to congratulate Lady Gaga on her show-stopping halftime performance.

“Hurray for @ladygaga!!!” she wrote. “Talk about hard work, talent & enthusiasm. She stole the show.”

