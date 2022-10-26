'Real Housewives of Orange County' Alum Alexis Bellino Reveals Her Son Is Transgender

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino is opening up about her child's transition, something she says she and her family have been in the process of for over a year. Bellino took to Instagram to introduce followers to her son Miles. "Hey world, this is Miles. My transgender son," the 45-year-old wrote. "He's now a month shy of 15 yrs old, so he's seen the questions and comments made about him on my IG. Miles now has a voice and has asked me to do this post." She admitted that she stopped posting her child in recent months "due to this transition in Miles' life, but he's now ready to 'come out' and to use this platform to stop any hate or questions. I refused to post this for him for a while, but now I know Miles truly wants me to post this because he's tired of the misgendering and confusion people have, so we are setting the record straight and hopefully bringing clarity," Bellino added.

She starred in the Bravo show for four seasons from seasons 5-8 and showcased her family life while on the show. Bellino says her son's strength and fearlessness is what motivated her to post. "I cannot imagine the strength and courage it took for my baby to do this, but I'm extremely proud of him and I want everyone to understand that love doesn't change in these situations. It's unconditional love," she wrote. She added that initially, Miles wanted to keep his transition a secret. But he made the decision to go public.

​​

"I'm so proud of Miles for wanting to stop the hate, and for being brave enough to step forward at such a young age. He now has his entire life to live the way he should," the mom of three added. "I am 100% fully supportive of my son. I hope you will be too … Thank you for supporting me and my family through all of our many transitions through the years. This world needs more love and kindness."

Bravo honcho Andy Cohen shared his love for the post, adding hand clapping and heart emojis, writing, "beautiful post. YouTuber Heather Marianna also commented, "I'm so proud of you miles, and I love you so much,"