‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Hospitalized for ‘Extreme Pain’ During Pregnancy

Shortly after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore gave birth to her first child with husband Marc Daly, her Bravo castmate NeNe Leakes revealed their co-star, Porsha Williams was in the hospital.

Leakes took to social media on Sunday night to share a rather discreet photo of Williams laying in a hospital bed, wrapped in a blue blanket with an IV attached to her hand.

“Send some prayers and good vibes to our Tink Tink [Porsha Williams] today,” she wrote, adding hashtags like, “good vibes only,” “auntee nene” and one of reassurance that read, “baby PJ is doing fine.

Sources told Us Weekly that Williams, who is not due to give birth for another two months, was experiencing “extreme pain” due to fibroid complications.

According to Healthline, fibroids are benign tumors that grow in or on the uterus, or womb and can impact fertility or pregnancy chances. An estimated 10 to 30 percent of women with fibroids can develop difficulties during pregnancy, but researchers note the most common complication is pain.

Williams, who is expecting her first child with Dennis McKinley, revealed at a gender reveal party this past October that they would be having a girl, who she referred to as PJ.

Leakes, who has been keeping fans posted about Williams’ condition told the publication that she was the first learn of her co-star and friend’s pregnancy.

“Porsha tells me first, you know, of everybody. And we flip out! It is so hilarious when she tells me, we start pretending like we were pushing and giving birth, and just everything. It is hilarious,” Leakes said. “I’m super happy for Porsha. You know, I couldn’t be more happy for her. This is going to change her life, as I’ve told her many times, you know, this season. Gonna change her life, it’s gonna be very different, and she needs this in her life. She needs this kind of stability, and I think this is gonna make her a whole different person.”

Leakes went onto share details of her close friendship with Williams, revealing how they shared a very familial dynamic.

“Porsha lives right around the corner from me. I can walk to her house, we live in the same neighborhood. My relationship with Porsha is like it always has been, big sister, little sister,” she told Us. “You know, I reprimand her when I need to, you know, we are still sisters. So, we always have that relationship, where it’s always a good, nice little roller coaster.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

