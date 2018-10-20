Queen Latifah Reportedly Expecting First Child With Partner Eboni Nichols

Queen Latifah is reportedly expecting her first child with her longtime partner, Eboni Nichols, according to Radar Online.

A source told the site that Nichols is pregnant with their first baby. The site also published photos of Nichols taken on Oct. 3, showing off her baby bump. The photos also show an engagement ring on her finger.

“Friends are saying Latifah and Eboni are finally engaged,” an insider told Radar Online. “Eboni looks so happy… she’s positively glowing.”

Latifah and Nichols, a choreographer who worked on Dreamgirls, Office Christmas Party and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, met on the set of Dancing With The Stars in 2009.

Latifah has spoken about wanting to become a mother in the past, but has been private about her relationship with Nichols. In 2017, she told reporters at the Television Critics Association Press Tour people would not find out she even had a child until one is on her shoulder.

“You’ll know when you see me with the rugrat on my shoulder with the little backpack and all this. ‘Oh, she did it!’” the Oscar-nominated Chicago star said. “That’s kind of how it will happen.”

In a 2016 interview with E! News, the 48-year-old Latifah said she thought she was finally ready for kids.

“I’m little bit of a procrastinator,” she admitted. “I had some things to deal with. I had to get a lot of partying out of my system early in life for about 40 years. You know what I’m saying. I’m good now. I think I’m ready.”

Latifah also said she was not sure how many children she wanted and adoption could be an option.

“I can’t say what God has for me, but you will see,” Latifah said at the time. “You’ll see when I’m lugging the baby on the hip that there is actually a youngin’ around here.”

The baby news comes after a tough year for Latifah. In March, Latifah told PEOPLE that her mother, Rita Owens, died after battling a heart condition for more than a decade.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my mother, Rita Owens passed away today. Anyone that has ever met her knows what a bright light she was on this earth. She was gentle, but strong, sweet, but sassy, worldy but pragmatic, a woman of great faith and certainly the love of my life,” Latifah told PEOPLE. “She had struggled with a heart condition for many years and her battle is now over. I am heartbroken but know she is at peace. Thank you for your kindness, support and respect for our privacy at this time. Much Love, Dana Owens (aka Queen Latif‎ah), forever Rita Owens’ daughter.”

Radar Online also reported earlier this week that Latifah has been visiting a cancer treatment facility, with an insider calling it a “serious concern.”

Despite the challenges she faces, Latifah has continued to act. She plays Carlotta Brown on Fox’s Star, which returns for season three on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

Photo credit: Araya Diaz/WireImage/Getty Images