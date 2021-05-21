Prince Harry Reveals One of Archie's First Words That Makes Him 'Really Sad'

✖

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ensuring that their 2-year-old son Archie knows about his late grandmother, Princess Diana. In his new Apple TV+ series with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can't See, the soon-to-be royal dad of two revealed that one of Archie's first words was "grandma," something the Duke of Sussex admitted is hard given that his mother isn’t there to watch her grandson grow.

Harry made the revelation during an emotional and candid discussion with Winfrey, the royal telling the media mogul that along with "Mama" and "Papa," "grandma" was among the first words his son spoke. While Archie was born in May 2019, more than two decades after Diana was tragically killed in a car crash at the age of 36, Harry said he and his wife are making sure she is a part of their children's lives. Harry said that hanging in their son’s nursery in their California home is a photo of Diana.

"I got a photo of her in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said — apart from 'mama,' 'papa,' it was then 'grandma'. Grandma Diana," he shared. "It's the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here."

The Me You Can't See, which is now available for streaming, features Harry, Winfrey, and other guests opening up about mental health and emotional well-being. Along with a cameo from Markle, the multi-part series also features an adorable cameo of Archie swinging on a hanging bench. His appearance comes in the fifth episode, according to PEOPLE, which also features further opening up about his mother's loss and how he wishes "she could've met Meghan. I wish she was around for Archie." As the couple await the birth of their second child, a baby girl, Harry said he believes his mother would be "incredibly proud" of the life he has created for himself.

"I have no doubt that my mom would be incredibly proud of me. I'm living the life that she wanted to live for herself, living the life that she wanted us to be able to live," he said. "So not only do I know that she's incredibly proud of me, but that she's helped me get here. And I've never felt her presence more as I have done over the last year."

The release of The Me You Can't See comes just after a BBC investigation found that journalist Martin Bashir used "deceitful behavior" to secure his 1995 landmark interview with Diana. In a statement after the investigation concluded, Harry called it "the first step towards justice and truth" and said, "what deeply concerns me is that practices like these — and even worse — are still widespread today… Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed."