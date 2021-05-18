Prince Harry's Son Archie Makes Appearance in Trailer for New Apple TV+ Series

✖

Apple TV+ recently released the trailer for Prince Harry's upcoming series, The Me You Can't See, and fans were happy to notice that both Meghan Markle and her and Harry's 2-year-old son, Archie Harrison, made a quick cameo in the two-and-a-half-minute spot. Archie appears in a brief moment toward the end of the clip, sitting on his mom's lap as she reads him a book.

Markle makes a second cameo slightly earlier in the trailer, wearing a shirt that reads "Raising the Future" and appearing over Harry's shoulder as the Duke of Sussex sat at a laptop. The series, which was executive produced by Harry and Oprah Winfrey, explores mental health and emotional well-being through the stories of people from around the world including celebrities like Glenn Close, NBA players DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway, 2021 Olympic Boxer Virginia Fuchs, chef Rashad Armstead and Lady Gaga, who is billed by her first name, Stefani, in the trailer. "I don't tell this story for my own self-service. I've been through it and people need help," Gaga says.

During a sit-down chat with Winfrey, Harry says, "To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it’s a sign of strength." He added, "The results of this year will be felt for decades. The kids, families, husbands, wives, everybody." The trailer's caption shares that the series "gives a voice to stories that aim to seek truth, understanding and compassion. It’s about people, our experiences, and why we feel the way that we do."

The Me You Can't See premieres on Apple TV+ on May 21. Harry recently opened up about his mental health journey during an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, where the Duke of Sussex shared that he wants to use his platform to help others and make his late mother, Princess Diana, proud.

"Once I started doing therapy, suddenly it was like the bubble was burst. I plucked my head out of the sand and gave it a good shake off and I was like, 'You’re in this position of privilege, stop complaining and stop thinking you want something different — make this — because you can’t get out,'" he reflected. "How are you going to do these things differently, how are you going to make your mum proud and use this platform to really affect change."