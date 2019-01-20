Pregnant Jessica Simpson Reveals Daughter’s Name in New Baby Shower Photo

Jessica Simpson held a lavish baby shower on Saturday, and many fans think she might have revealed her new daughter’s name.

Simpson posted photos from her baby shower on Intagram, revealing the extravagant gowns and crowns that she and her first daughter, Maxwell wore. They were surrounded by gifts and flowers, and behind them was a tall floral backdrop. Neon letters over Simpson’s head read “Birdie’s Nest,” which some fans thought was a clue.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Do we think the [baby’s] name will be Birdie?!” one fan wondered in the comments.

“Birdie is a nickname for Elizabeth and Beatrice among other names. And was extremely popular in the 1880s,” pointed out another. “I’m meeting a lot of baby these days with similar names.”

Of course, not all fans were crazy about the name, encouraging Simpson not to get too attached to it before the baby girl is even born.

“Please don’t tell me she’s naming the baby Birdie,” one fan groaned.

“Birdie would be a cute nickname, not formal name,” added another. But being Jessica Simpson’s daughter she will be in kinda a different world, not standard like ours so I don’t think it would matter. She will blend in with the other kids…. North…True etc etc.”

Naturally, Simpson did not respond to the hordes of commenters, positive or negative. She captioned that post and another with “Birdie’s Nest” as well, surrounded on each side with green heart emojis. In her Instagram Story, she showed off the decorations, place settings and other small details of the shower, all with the same caption.

Still, even with all of these hints Simpson has not formally confirmed the name — or nickname — to her fans. The singer just announce her third pregnancy back in September, and as an experienced mom of two, she knows how to handle the media circus this time around. Simpson’s first daughter, Maxwell Drew Johnson, was born in May of 2012. Her son, Ace Knute Johnson, followed in June of 2013. Simpson shares both kids, as well as Birdie, with her husband Eric Johnson.

In spite of the years of body-shaming she has endured, Simpson is not hiding her strange pregnancy cravings. In October, she told Entertainment Tonight that she was indulging in frozen chicken nuggets, which inexplicably helped with her swollen feet. In the same interview, she talked about how excited Maxwell and Ace are to have a sibling.

“They’re so excited because they’re only fourteen months apart, so they didn’t get to experience the excitement of each other,” Simpson shared. “But when I told them that we’re having another baby, I know that they’ll remember that for the rest of their lives.”

“They are most excited about learning how to do the swaddle. Maxwell, my daughter, is just so happy that it’s a girl,” she went on. “They ask me the craziest questions that I can’t say on TV … ‘How does the baby come out?’ ‘Where does the milk come from, I don’t understand!’ I’m a little bit too honest, and Eric’s like, ‘I don’t think we need to give out ALL the information, Jessica. So, I’m scaring my kids, I think.”